May 31 (Reuters) – Zimbabwe have axed their coach Dav Whatmore and captain Hamilton Masakadza just days before the arrival of India for a five-match limited-overs tour.

Zimbabwe Cricket cited the team’s poor performance at this year's World Twenty20 tournament where they failed to make it out of the preliminary stage.

Former Australia test batsman Whatmore, who coached the country of his birth Sri Lanka to the World Cup title in 1996, was handed a four-year contract in April last year.

He will be replaced on an interim basis by former South Africa fast bowler Makhaya Ntini.

“Head coach Davenell Whatmore has had his contract terminated with immediate effect. Bowling coach Makhaya Ntini has taken over in an acting capacity until the appointment of a substantive head coach,” Zimbabwe Cricket said on Tuesday.

“The board has also relieved Zimbabwe top-order batsman Hamilton Masakadza of the captaincy for all three formats of the game. His deputy, Graeme Cremer, will act in the interim.”

Zimbabwe have also signed former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener as a batting coach for two years.

Zimbabwe play India in three one-day internationals in Harare starting on June 11, as well as two Twenty20 games.

