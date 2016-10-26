HARARE Zimbabwe have called up uncapped seamer Carl Mumba and batsman Tarisai Musakanda for the two-test home series against Sri Lanka starting in Harare on Saturday.

There is also a recall after five years for seamer Chris Mpofu, while all-rounder Malcolm Waller is back in the squad for the first time since 2014 having recently scored four half-centuries against a touring Pakistan A side.

Mumba and batsman Tarisai Musakanda, who also turns 21 this month, have been rewarded for good form in domestic cricket.

Mumba has 59 wickets in 16 first class matches at an average of less than 18, while Musakanda has played four fewer matches and already scored over 600 runs.

The pace duo of Tendai Chatara and Tinashe Panyangara were not considered due to injury.

The series will be the first for new coach Heath Streak, who was appointed two weeks ago.

Squad:

Regis Chakabva, Brian Chari, Michael Chinouya, Graeme Cremer (captain), Craig Ervine, Hamilton Masakadza, Tino Mawoyo, Peter Moor, Chris Mpofu, Carl Mumba, Tarisai Musakanda, Taurai Muzarabani, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Malcolm Waller, Sean Williams

(Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Ken Ferris)