Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
PRETORIA Zimbabwe are searching for a new coach just eight weeks before the World Cup after sacking Stephen Mangongo, the country’s cricket board said on Thursday.
Zimbabwe Cricket made the decision after they lost all three test matches and five one-day internationals on their recently completed tour of Bangladesh.
Mangongo, who was in the job for five months, will carry on coaching the country’s Under-19 side.
Zimbabwe Cricket have also decided to widen their selection panel to include convenor Givemore Makoni, the coach, team captain, bowling coach Douglas Hondo and long-serving administrator Babu Meman.
(Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Toby Davis)
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.
LONDON A showdown between England and New Zealand in November looks unlikely after the Barbarians confirmed on Wednesday that they would face the All Blacks at Twickenham on Nov. 4.