CAPE TOWN Zimbabwe have named three new caps, including a third Masakadza brother, in their 17-man test squad to tour Bangladesh later this month.

The selection means that batsman Hamilton, seamer Shingirai and left-arm orthodox spinner Wellington Masakadza could all appear in the same side when Zimbabwe play three tests against their hosts, starting on Oct 25 in Dhaka.

Should all the siblings take part, it would represent the first time three brothers have played for the same test side since Hanif, Mushtaq and Sadiq Mohammad represented Pakistan against New Zealand in Karachi in 1969.

The 21-year-old Wellington has played just seven first class games but was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe A when they toured Bangladesh last month.

The two other uncapped players in the squad are batsman Brian Chari and all-rounder Natsai M'shangwe but there is no place for experienced top-order batsman Mark Vermeulen, dropped after the one-off home defeat to South Africa in August.

Aside from the three tests, Zimbabwe will also play five one-day internationals.

Zimbabwe have not won a test match away from home since they beat Bangladesh in Chittagong in 2001

Zimbabwe test squad: Brendan Taylor (captain), Sikandar Raza Butt, Regis Chakabva, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Craig Ervine, Tafadzwa Kamungozi, Hamilton Masakadza, Shingirai Masakadza, Wellington Masakadza, Natsai M'shangwe, Richmond Mutumbami, John Nyumbu, Tinashe Panyangara, Vusimuzi Sibanda, Malcolm Waller

