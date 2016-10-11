Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
HARARE Zimbabwe have named former international Heath Streak as the country's new national team head coach.
Zimbabwe Cricket announced the appointment on Tuesday, ending the caretaker role of former South Africa international Makhaya Ntini, who is expected to stay on as bowling coach.
Another former Proteas test cricketer, Lance Klusener, is the team's batting coach.
Streak, 42, played 65 tests and 189 one-day internationals between 1993 and 2005, with the former fast bowler the first Zimbabwean to capture 100 test wickets.
He ended his career with 216 victims at an average of 28.14.
Streak has a little under three weeks to prepare his side for the first of two home tests against Sri Lanka starting on Oct. 29. They will also face the sub-continent side and West Indies in an ODI triangular tournament in Zimbabwe next month.
(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-