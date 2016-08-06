BULAWAYO New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, playing his 50th test, won the toss and opted to bat against hosts Zimbabwe in the second and final test at the Queens Sports Club on Saturday.

New Zealand were easy winners inside three days of the first test at the same venue, winning last Sunday by an innings and 117 runs.

Zimbabwe suffered a blow on the eve of the test when veteran batsman Hamilton Masakadza was ruled out with a back injury. Tino Mawoyo, who missed the first test with a hand injury, takes his place as opener.

Peter Moor will make a debut in place of Regis Chakabva, who is suffering from tonsillitis, and also take the gloves. John Nyumbu is added to the bowling unit as a second specialist spinner as Brian Chairi dropped out.

New Zealand named an unchanged line-up which keeps Doug Bracewll, Matt Henry and Jeet Ravala out of the two-test series.

Bowler Tim Southee also celebrates a 50th test cap.

Teams:

Zimbabwe: Tino Mawoyo, Chamu Chibhabha, Sikandar Raza Butt, Craig Ervine, Prince Masvaure, Sean Williams, Peter Moor (wicketkeeper), Graeme Creamer (captain), Donald Tiripano, John Nyumbu, Mike Chinouya.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)