French actress Marion Cotillard poses at the 19th Annual BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Los Angeles Britannia Awards in Los Angeles November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard, cast in the next Batman movie, has a role in a real life Gotham crime after a stalker sent threatening messages to her fan site, authorities said on Saturday.

Teresa "Terri" Yuan, who lives in Queens, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, said Robert Nardoza, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn, which also covers Queens.

She was charged with sending threatening messages to a French movie actress, according to a criminal complaint. The actress is Cotillard, a law enforcement source told Reuters.

Federal authorities have 30 days to seek a grand jury indictment. Yuan was released Friday on $50,000 (30,498.96 pound) bond, authorities said.

"The guilt and sorrow I feel now, I won't feel after it happens," said one of the videos Yuan e-mailed from Queens to fan club servers in New Jersey.

"After it happens I'll feel no regret whatsoever ... that's apparently how it feels to be a killer, to be a murderer."

Yuan was accused of e-mailing several threatening videos and messages to the website, including one in which she indicated she knew Cotillard's travel schedule and planned to meet her.

No future court dates have been set in the case, which was heard in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, Nardoza said.

Cotillard, 35, who won the Best Actress Academy Award for her role as Edith Piaf in "La Vie en Rose," also appeared in Woody Allen's "Midnight in Paris," "Inception" and is cast in the upcoming Batman movie "The Dark Knight Rises."

Yuan's lawyer, Michael Schneider, declined to comment.

(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Writing by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by David Bailey)