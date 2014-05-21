DUBAI One of Britain's most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Dubai on suspicion of fraud and money laundering, police in the Gulf Arab emirate said on Wednesday.

Richard Ardolino, 38, is suspected of being part of a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain mortgages to buy property in Britain in 2005-2007 and is also accused of money laundering relating to the concealment and transfer of criminal property, an April appeal from Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Ardolino, who is from the northern English city of Leeds, has now been arrested in Dubai, the emirate’s police told Reuters by text message, without elaborating.

A European arrest warrant was issued for Ardolino at the request of England's West Midlands Police in November 2011. Last month the NCA launched a campaign to track down him and other suspected criminals that the agency described as some of Britain’s most wanted fugitives.

At the time, the NCA said it thought Ardolino was in hiding in Cyprus.

Dubai is one of seven emirates in the United Arab Emirates.

