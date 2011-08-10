Authorities are searching for three siblings shown in this digital billboard poster released to Reuters on August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Pasco County Sheriff's Office/Handout

DENVER Three fugitive siblings wanted in connection with crimes in Florida and Georgia last week were taken into custody in Colorado after shots were fired and a high-speed chase ended in a car crash, police said on Wednesday.

Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor said the trio was taken into custody in Colorado City, 26 miles south of Pueblo.

A chase began after the white vehicle driven by the siblings was spotted at a Subway sandwich shop, Taylor said.

Shots were fired during the pursuit, which ended with the siblings' car crashing, Taylor said.

Two of them were apprehended then. A third suspect ran from the scene but was captured.

Kirk said the suspects had minor injuries, but no police officers were injured.

Authorities had been searching since August 2 for Ryan Edward Dougherty, 21, Dylan Dougherty Stanley, 26, and Lee Grace E. Dougherty, 29, who are accused of shooting at a Florida police officer and robbing a bank in Georgia.

The FBI in Denver said on Tuesday that it believed the siblings had been in Colorado Springs.

The scene in Colorado on Wednesday was similar to the one police said played out in Florida last week.

Authorities said the trio's alleged crime spree began when suspects inside a car being pursued for speeding shot at the patrol vehicle of a Zephyrhills, Florida, police officer.

The chase, which reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour, ended when the officer's vehicle was disabled by a flat tire caused by a bullet fired by the suspects, police said.

About five hours later, suspects of a similar description robbed a bank in Valdosta, Georgia, police said.

One of the suspects carried an AK-47 assault rifle as they entered the bank dressed in black and wearing masks, the FBI said. Shots were fired at the ceiling, and everyone in the bank was ordered to get down. The three suspects escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, the FBI said.

(Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Greg McCune)