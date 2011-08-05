A screen capture of an alert posted on the website of Virginia Tech August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Staff

WASHINGTON Authorities reopened the Virginia Tech campus after an hours-long lockdown on Thursday following a report of a gunman at the university where 32 people were killed in a mass shooting in 2007.

"The campus alert is lifted. There will continue to be a large police presence on campus today," the school said on its website more than five hours after the lockdown was ordered.

It said police have not discovered any additional information about a person possibly carrying a weapon.

On Thursday morning, the school ordered everyone to stay inside and cancelled classes after three youths attending a Higher Achievement camp on campus reported seeing a white man carrying what appeared to be a gun covered with a cloth.

Activity at the school, which houses dozens of academic and sports camps for children over the summer vacation, ground to a halt after the lockdown was issued around 9:30 a.m. EDT (2:30 p.m. British time) and students were told to stay away.

Virginia Tech, formally known as Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, was criticized for not reacting quickly enough when gunman Seung-Hui Cho killed 32 people and then himself on the campus in April 2007.

It responded quickly this time.

After sending out an initial warning on its website, the school issued regular updates as did the city of Blacksburg.

(Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky, Roberta Rampton, Wendell Marsh and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Deborah Charles; Editing by Doina Chiacu)