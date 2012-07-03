LONDON Britain's government is considering the introduction of criminal sanctions for serious misconduct in the management of a bank, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

In its proposals for new sanctions for directors of failed banks, the government also proposed banning directors of failed banks from serving as senior executives at other banks in future unless they can prove they are fit for office.

Today's proposals are some of the most ambitious in Europe and will make it easier for the regulator to stop directors of failed banks from taking up similar positions in the future," Financial Secretary Mark Hoban said.

Because of the serious consequences that a bank failure can have on the economy and taxpayers, we are also consulting on whether to extend the criminal law to cover serious misconduct in bank management," he added.

Currently the burden of proof is on regulators to show that directors of failed banks are not fit for office.

The proposed legal changes mean that if an individual has been a director in a failed bank, there will be a “rebuttable presumption" that they should not be holding a similar position in another financial institution.

Directors would have to show that they had no responsibility for the failure of the bank and acted properly to work at another bank.

The proposals follow the report from banking regulator FSA on the failure of Royal Bank of Scotland, which had highlighted how errors made by senior management contributed t o the bank having to be saved by the taxpayer.

