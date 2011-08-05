PARIS France's far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen said Friday that the current market turmoil showed the euro was doomed and the world should bring back a gold standard to anchor the global economy.

"The euro cannot be saved and this crisis in the financial markets today tells us so. States are falling one after another. This has a huge cost," Le Pen, who will run in the 2012 presidential election, told Europe 1 radio.

The National Front has no seats in the French parliament but opinion polls show Le Pen could score somewhere above 13 percent in next year's presidential election.

This would take a bite out of conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy's support as he fights for a second term against the main left-wing opposition.

"All the European summits and bailout plans have changed nothing," Le Pen said, interviewed by the radio station while holidaying in southwest France.

"We have to think about tomorrow. It seems to us that the restoration of a metallic standard - gold, silver or platinum - in the international monetary system is the only solution capable of absorbing world debts."

Le Pen has long said she wants France to ditch the euro, and since taking over from her former paratrooper father as party head this year, she has expanded on his anti-immigrant stance to take a strong position on the impact of market volatility on households.

Sarkozy, also on holiday in southern France, was due to speak by telephone Friday to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero over this market rout. Investors further slashed positions after the European Central Bank failed to include Italian and Spanish bonds in a revived bond-buying stimulus program.

French voters have in the past largely ignored the multi-billion euro bailouts to debt-laden euro zone states, but as they tire of stubbornly high unemployment and shrunken purchasing power, pollsters say the mood is swinging towards protectionism and less support for more emergency aid.

Le Pen said it was unreasonable for the public to bear the brunt of government debt crises and the resulting market turmoil with reduced public services and purchasing power.

(Reporting by Patrick Vignal; Writing by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)