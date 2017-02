French Finance Minister Christine Lagarde (3rd R) hosts an evening meeting of G7 finance leaders inside the French Ambassadors residence during the IMF and World Bank's 2011 Spring meeting in Washington, April 14, 2011. U.S. Secretary of Treasury Timothy Geithner (2nd R) and... REUTERS/Larry Downing

LONDON The finance ministers of the G7 major powers are "very likely" to hold a conference call later on Sunday to discuss turmoil in the financial markets, a Treasury source said.

"It's very likely a finance ministers' call is going to take place later tonight," the source told Reuters, saying it was expected to occur at 10:00 p.m. before the markets in Asia opened.

The source had no details immediately on what the substance of the talks would be.

(Reporting by Michael Holden)