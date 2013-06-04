Going straight into the EU's budget disciplinary procedure is not a worry for Croatia, its central bank governor said on Tuesday, a month before the country joins the bloc.

A European Commission paper issued last week suggests Croatia will have to be put under formal EU scrutiny almost as soon as it enters the bloc on July 1.

"Everyone knows the fiscal picture at the moment and the possibility of entering the EDP (Excessive Deficit Procedure). From the central bank side I can say this fiscal consolidation is something we have to do one way or the other: I don't think it creates much of a worry, it's something we have to do," governor Boris Vujcic told reporters.

