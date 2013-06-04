UK grocery inflation doubles in a month - Kantar Worldpanel
LONDON British grocery inflation has doubled since February, with the price of food staples including butter, tea and fish all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.
Going straight into the EU's budget disciplinary procedure is not a worry for Croatia, its central bank governor said on Tuesday, a month before the country joins the bloc.
A European Commission paper issued last week suggests Croatia will have to be put under formal EU scrutiny almost as soon as it enters the bloc on July 1.
"Everyone knows the fiscal picture at the moment and the possibility of entering the EDP (Excessive Deficit Procedure). From the central bank side I can say this fiscal consolidation is something we have to do one way or the other: I don't think it creates much of a worry, it's something we have to do," governor Boris Vujcic told reporters.
LONDON A draft report on the impact of Brexit on Britain's financial industry warns banks and staff would "leach" away, undermining the wider UK economy, if they do not have access to European Union markets, according to sources who have read the report.
GENEVA Tariff-free trade after Brexit is vitally important to maintaining jobs at Ford's British sites, its European boss told Reuters on Tuesday, amid growing concerns among unions about jobs losses at the U.S. carmaker's Welsh engine plant.