ZAGREB The Croatian government adopted on Thursday a 2016 budget with a general deficit target of 2.7 percent of gross domestic product, with the package now sent to parliament for approval.

"This is the lowest targeted budget gap since 2008. If we apply European Union methodology, the gap still remains below three percent of GDP which is our goal," Finance Minister Zdravko Maric told a cabinet session.

Parliament is likely to vote on the budget at the end of next week.

"Our revenues are planned at 114.9 billion kuna (£11.7 billion) and expenditures at 122.4 billion kuna. The central government budget gap is thus 7.5 billion kuna, but if we add state agencies and municipal authorities the gap rises to 9.2 billion kuna," Maric said.

Last year Croatia's GDP amounted to some 333.5 billion kuna.

"This is a budget proposal whose structure is similar to previous years. We see gap reduction, but it is due to minor savings and a planned growth of two percent. If the growth falls below expectations, the deficit target is likely to be missed," an economic analyst Damir Novotny said.

After six years of recession from 2009 to 2014, Croatia posted growth of 1.6 percent in 2015. However, many analysts think the government's growth projection of two percent for this year could prove too optimistic.

"The government needs stronger reformist moves, like reshuffling the loss-making health and pension sectors, to make the fiscal consolidation sustainable in the longer run," Novotny said.

This year the government plans to issue bonds worth 17.7 billion kuna for covering the gap and refinancing outstanding obligations. On the local market it plans to seek 10 billion kuna and the rest abroad.

Last year's budget gap figure has not been officially released yet, but is expected at slightly above four percent of GDP.

Croatia, the newest European Union member, is under scrutiny from Brussels for high budget deficits and a public debt which surpasses 85 percent of GDP. The EU is urging Zagreb to push the budget gap to below three percent and gradually reduce the public debt towards sustainable levels.

Next year the government plans to reduce the central government budget deficit to 7.2 billion kuna and in 2018 to 6.6 billion kuna.

