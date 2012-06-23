Medical personnel push an injured bus crash passenger who was transferred by a helicopter to the KBC Dubrava hospital in Zagreb June 23, 2012. Seven Czech citizens were killed and 44 wounded on Saturday when the bus they were travelling in crashed into the safety fence and overturned on a motorway in central Croatia, police said. The bus overturned on the motorway near the Krpani tunnel, at around 4:30 a.m., a police spokeswoman said. REUTERS/Pixsell/Handout

Firefighters stand near the debris of bus crash on a motorway in central Croatia June 23, 2012. Seven Czech citizens were killed and 44 wounded on Saturday when the bus they were travelling in crashed into the safety fence and overturned on a motorway in central Croatia, police said. The bus overturned on the motorway near the Krpani tunnel, at around 4:30 a.m., a police spokeswoman said. REUTERS/Pixsell/Handout

ZAGREB Eight Czech citizens were killed and 43 injured on Saturday when the bus they were travelling in crashed into the safety fence and overturned on a motorway in central Croatia, police said.

The bus overturned on the motorway near the Krpani tunnel, at around 4:30 a.m., a police spokeswoman said.

The motorway is Croatia's most vital route and links capital Zagreb with the southern Adriatic city of Split. National car association HAK said traffic was diverted to local roads until further notice.

(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Alison Williams)