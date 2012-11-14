Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Radimir Cacic attends an interview in Zagreb March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

BUDAPEST Croatia's deputy prime minister, Radimir Cacic, has been given a 22-month prison sentence by a Hungarian court for causing a fatal car crash in Hungary in 2010, a court spokesman and Cacic's lawyer told Reuters on Wednesday.

In a previous ruling in June, Cacic was given a suspended 22-month prison sentence but this has now been changed and Cacic will need to start his sentence probably in 1-2 months, Attila Vadocz, spokesman for the Kaposvar court said.

Cacic is also economy minister and Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic's closest ally in the centre-left cabinet. The ruling is not open to appeal.

