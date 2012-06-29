ZAGREB Intensified economic reforms in Croatia could bring the country back into growth next year, coinciding with its joining the European Union, Deputy Prime Minister Branko Grcic told Reuters on Friday.

In an interview with Reuters, he added, however, that the euro zone's current troubles were making it difficult for Croatia to achieve any growth this year.

"If we manage to implement reforms as we hope, we could reach an annual growth of 1.5-2.0 percent from 2013. It would be great if the financial and economic situation in the EU stabilised by the time we joined, which would then also boost our economy," Grcic said.

Croatia has suffered three consecutive recession years and for this year most analysts project another contraction, at around one percent, contradicting the government's official forecast of a 0.8 percent growth.

Grcic admitted that getting anywhere with growth this year would be hard.

"It will be difficult to achieve growth this year as, in addition to the need to implement reforms at home, the crisis in the euro zone burdens our prospects for a quick recovery," he said.

But he said in the next six months the government aimed to accelerate structural reforms kept on the back burner for years. The centre-left cabinet, which removed the conservatives from power last December, has mostly focused on fiscal consolidation in the first six months.

"The reforms must from now on become faster. I hope the government will adopt a number of measures before the summer break, which should help boost the investment climate," Grcic, who is in charge of the EU funds and regional development, said.

He said the measures would deal with key obstacles for growth which include "scrapping of subsidies for unproductive industries, better targeting of social transfers, more flexibility on the labour market and resolving the huge amount of unpaid bills in the economy"

"We also have to make the health and pension systems sustainable and reform the public administration by introducing the criteria for measurement of employees' efficiency," he said.

Other planned measures include reducing the number of licences and the time needed to invest into a business and a keeping a close lid on spending.

Croatia is due to join the EU, its main trading partner, on July 1, 2013.

Grcic said Croatia wanted to take advantage of the EU development funds but first needed to notably increase its institutional capacity to absorb such funds and devise good projects.

"We managed to use 37 percent of the EU pre-accession funds in the last four years and we need to be better. Our goal is to reach at least the EU average in using the funds, which is slightly above 50 percent," he said.

Croatia will have 1.1 billion euros ($1.37 billion) at its disposal each year from 2013, which is the equivalent of two percent of its gross domestic product.

"If we use a half of it, it could boost our GDP by around one percent. The main sectors we target are transport infrastructure, environment, regional development, human resources and rural development," Grcic said.

($1 = 0.8047 euros)

(Reporting by Igor Ilic. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)