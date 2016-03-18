ZAGREB Croatia's growth and fiscal consolidation ambitions this year are exposed to considerable downside risks which could push the targets beyond reach, a Reuters poll of local economists showed on Friday.

The new centre-right government, which took office in January, vowed to tackle decisively major weaknesses of the Croatian economy and strongly improve poor business climate while cutting high public debt of almost 90 percent of gross domestic product to below 80 percent in the next four years.

The government targets growth of two percent and a budget deficit target of three percent of GDP for 2016. Last year Croatia posted growth of 1.6 percent which was the first annual growth after six consecutive recession years.

A median growth forecast of the 11 analysts polled was 1.5 percent for 2016, slightly accelerating to 1.8 percent in 2017.

"Last year we had a very favourable external environment and some one-off effects, like changes in taxation system which boosted consumer spending. For higher growth rates we need much better investment climate," said Zdeslav Santic from Splitska Banka.

He said that due to the changes of management in public companies after formation of a new government investments in the public sector could slow down this year. Croatia's economy is still largely influenced by state-owned firms.

In the past the investors widely complained about too much red tape and frequently changing regulations as main obstacles to investing in the newest European Union member.

"If the government turns quickly to legal changes to make the country more attractive to investors, we could have higher growth in the future which would also help the fiscal consolidation. A lot depends on how strong the ruling coalition is," said Marina Tkalec from the Zagreb Economic Institute.

The centre-right coalition is dominated by the conservative HDZ party and a small reformist party Most ("Bridge" in Croatian). It has a relatively slender parliamentary majority whose cooperation has so far yielded occasional glitches.

According to the analysts' median budget deficit forecast for this year, the gap would reach 3.7 percent of GDP, falling next year to 3.1 percent, still above the EU's tolerated ceiling.

Brussels, which monitors Zagreb for imbalances, wants reduction to below three percent next year. A failure to cut deficit and debt through reforms would likely trigger enforcement of corrective measures.

"This year's budget still relies too much on an increase in revenues and if the growth projection fails it would negatively affect revenues. Also, there is a risk on the spending side regarding the wage bill," said Zrinka Zivkovic Matijevic from Raiffeisenbank.

The government will enter talks with the public sector trade unions next week on a seven-year old agreement which promises pay increases in the case of an average economic recovery of at least two percent in two consecutive quarters. It happened last year, but the government has no funds to meet the obligation.

While three analysts believe Croatia will manage to cut the budget gap below three percent of GDP next year, seven of them think it is not possible before 2018 and one even believes it will happen only after 2019.

Croatia is under an obligation to adopt the euro, but most analysts think it will not happen before 2023 at the earliest.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic)