People look at ballot papers before casting a vote at a polling station during parliamentary election in Zagreb, Croatia, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

ZAGREB An exit poll for Croatian state television showed the conservative opposition Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) and the ruling Social Democratic Party (SDP) tied in a parliamentary election on Sunday.

The exit poll showed both parties winning 56 seats in the 151-seat parliament.

A third party, Most (Bridge), was set to win 18 seats, giving it a potentially crucial role in forming a coalition government.

The state election commission was expected to release preliminary results at 10 p.m. (2100 GMT).

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac and Igor Ilic, editing by Justyna Pawlak and Mark Trevelyan)