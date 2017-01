Zoran Milanovic, president of Social Democratic Party (SDP), casts his ballot at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Zagreb, Croatia, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A man casts his ballot at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Zagreb, Croatia, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Zoran Milanovic, president of Social Democratic Party (SDP), reacts after casting his ballot at a polling station during a parliamentary ellection in Zagreb, Croatia, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

ZAGREB Croatia's Social Democrats were in the lead in Sunday's parliamentary elections according to an exit poll on state television that forecast the party would win 58 seats in the 151-seat parliament.

The conservative Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) came second with 57 seats, while the centre-right Most ("Bridge") party, widely seen as a potential kingmaker, came third with 11 seats.

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac and Igor Ilic, editing by Thomas Escritt)