ZAGREB The Croatian president kicked off consultations with parliamentary parties on forming a new cabinet on Thursday amid uncertainty on who the kingmaker party will support following an inconclusive election three weeks ago.

The opposition conservative HDZ party won 59 seats in the 151-seat parliament in the Nov. 8 polls, three seats more than the incumbent Social Democrats. The reformist newcomer "Most" (Croatian for "bridge") party with 19 seats has so far failed to take sides and is riven by an internal squabble.

"I doubt we will have a much clearer situation after the first round of consulations as we do not see any firm indications of what 'Most' plans to do. We don't even know if they maybe prefer a new election," political analyst Ivan Rimac said.

President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic will nominate as prime minister-designate whomever wins the support of at least 76 parliamentary deputies.

The two major parties began talks with "Most" immediately after the polls but have showed an unwillingness to accept its proposal on a joint cabinet to tackle Croatia's economic woes, despite voicing a readiness to accept most of the reformist ideas put forward by the potential kingmaker.

"Most", founded three years ago and largely made up of successful municipal politicians, says it is determined to overhaul a bloated and inefficient public sector and judiciary, and reduce taxation pressure on businesses as well as fiscal imbalances.

However, its unity is questioned by many analysts, especially after one promiment member was sidelined due to separate talks with the Social Democrats and then founded his own party.

"We know little about the level of unity among 'Most' members. Also, in the current talks they don't stick clearly to their pre-election programme but rather seem to seek a proposal which might be unacceptable for others," Rimac said.

The proposal "Most" put forward this week as an indispensable condition for supporting the new government is declaring an exclusive economic zone in the Adriatic Sea.

If post-election coalition talks fail, Croatia could face new election which some analysts see as the worst option for a country with severe economic problems.

"The new polls would be the worst outcome as we need reforms and no time to lose. My message is 'take responsibility'," political analyst Andjelko Milardovic said on state radio on Thursday.

Croatia, the newest European Union member, has a public debt of close to 90 percent of GDP and a 17-percent unemployment. The European Commission and the International Monetary Fund want the future government to pursue fiscal consolidation and remove obstacles for investment, notably in the private sector.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Angus MacSwan)