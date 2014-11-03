Ivan Prgomet, 71, a barber, changes his clothes at his salon before going home, in downtown Zagreb October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Ivan Prgomet, 71, a barber, cuts the hair of a customer at his salon in downtown Zagreb October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Ivan Prgomet, 71, a barber, cuts the hair of a customer at his salon in downtown Zagreb October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

ZAGREB At midday, the main food market in Croatia's picturesque capital is a feast of colour, sounds and smells.

By mid-afternoon, when vendors pack up their stalls, the European Union's newest member shows its flip side; the poor move in to collect fruit and vegetables discarded on the concrete floor.

"I see more and more of this," said fruit-seller Nada. "What's even sadder is that it's not just pensioners and homeless, it's young people now too."

Croatia has seen none of the boom enjoyed by the Class of 2004 -- 10 states, mostly ex-communist and eastern European, that joined the EU a decade ago when world business was booming.

It missed that entry point due largely to the authoritarian government that took hold in Zagreb just before the wars that broke up Yugoslavia. Croatia has since regained its democratic credentials but struggled to replace lost markets and had to give up its subsidised ship-building to meet EU entry criteria.

Poverty is not unusual in Croatia's Balkan neighbourhood, or in pockets of the EU's wealthy west six years after the onset of the global financial crisis. But the depth of Croatia's decline stands out, backlit by the fireworks and fanfare that accompanied its accession to the EU last year.

In 2004, the bloc's wealthy core powered growth in its newest members. Not any more.

With an economy 13 percent smaller than it was in 2008, Croatia's fall is second only to debt-laden Greece, fuelling speculation that the ex-Yugoslav republic -- not yet a member of the euro zone -- may have to seek European financial aid.

Signs of poverty are everywhere, from the rise of thrift stores to the growing number of abandoned, boarded-up shops in the heart of Zagreb -- a stark contrast to the popular image of Croatia as a tourist trap for beachgoers and island-hoppers.

"You can see people are counting every penny," said a newspaper vendor who gave her name as Ana. "They buy the cheapest newspapers, cheapest cigarettes, cheapest pre-paid mobile phone cards."

MISTRUST

Croatia is in its sixth year of recession, and risks a seventh in 2015.

"The Croatian political elites don't understand economics, nor has it been their priority," said Velimir Sonje, owner of financial consultancy ArhivAnalitika. "They have no modern management skills or people capable of implementing reforms."

Western analysts admit to being puzzled by Croatia's inability to make the most of its EU membership, which offers more than 10 billion euros from the bloc's funds for viable infrastructure and rural development projects until 2020.

Most blame the deep mistrust among Croatians towards free-market capitalism -- a legacy of socialist Yugoslavia -- that is blocking reforms aimed at removing barriers to enterprise.

It's a culture that brought fellow ex-Yugoslav republic and EU member Slovenia to the brink of an international bailout last year after keeping assets such as major banks in state hands.

Sonje of consultancy ArhivAnalitika said the problem was compounded by the influence of public companies and their private contractors.

"This state bloc is so huge that the dominant interest of the society is ... to preserve the status quo and secure a piece of the pie," he said. "But the consequences are dramatic."

Talk of a bailout is growing.

Analysts say Croatia can still service its debt for now. But the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to start nudging borrowing costs higher next year with global repercussions, particularly for states with a poor record on managing their finances.

With public debt at 80 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), "we are just lucky because central banks are keeping (interest) rates at historic lows," said Sonje. "If this should change, we could very soon ... require some kind of a special arrangement."

POVERTY, HOMELESSNESS

Writing in the Croatian Ekonomija magazine in October, economist Tihomir Domazet said the crisis had destroyed some 250,000 jobs since 2008. Unemployment rose from 13 percent in 2008 to almost 23 percent in February. That dropped during the tourist season, but the underlying problem remains.

Economists estimate that more than 70 percent of households can no longer set any money aside from their monthly income.

"In 2000, some 6,000 people ate in soup kitchens Croatia-wide. Today, Zagreb alone has that many," said Zvonko Mlinar, head of the Croatian Network for the Homeless. He estimates 23 percent of Croatians now live below the poverty line, compared to around 15 percent a decade ago.

Consumer loans have been falling for more than two years, with only quick cash loans bucking the trend. Consumer and car loans fell almost 30 percent year-on-year in July.

With just 4.4 million people, Croatia can't compare with the 2004 influx to the EU of more than 70 million in 2004 from countries such as Poland joining.

"They were a big, interesting market and had seriously gone about reforms before they joined," said Ante Babic, secretary-general of Croatia's Foreign Investors Council.

"Croatia does not even have a real market economy and only talks about reforms. That's why we need the EU more than they did and the effects of membership will be even greater, but visible only over a longer period."

That's too long for some, such as Ivan Prgomet, a popular Zagreb barber for half a century. "I can barely put together enough money to pay the rent and bills," he said. "Before 1990, I employed seven people. I thought things would only get better after independence. But they didn't."

(Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Matt Robinson/Ruth Pitchford)