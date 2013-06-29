ZAGREB Croatia becomes the 28th member of the European Union on July 1, just over two decades after declaring independence from socialist Yugoslavia and being engulfed in war.

The Adriatic coastal nation is in its fifth year of recession and joins a bloc wrestling with economic woes, divisions and public scepticism.

Here is a brief profile of the country:

HISTORY

Croatia was part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire until the end of World War One, when it joined the Kingdom of Serbs, Croats and Slovenians. In 1941, the Nazi-allied Ustasha regime in Zagreb proclaimed an independent Croatian state, which persecuted Serbs, Jews and communist Croats. Many Croats also sided with a communist-led, anti-fascist movement, which eventually triumphed.

With the end of World War Two, Croatia became one of six republics of the socialist Yugoslav federation. In 1991, it joined Slovenia in seceding. Croatia's ethnic Serb minority rose up to oppose independence and seized a third of the territory.

In two swift offences in 1995, Croatian government troops routed the Serb rebels and more than 200,000 Serbs fled.

Last year, former Croatian general Ante Gotovina was acquitted by the United Nations war crimes tribunal in The Hague of charges stemming from the 1995 offences. He returned to Zagreb to a hero's welcome.

Croatia joined NATO in 2009 but its EU accession was held up by border and bank disputes with neighbouring Slovenia and concerns over organised crime and graft.

LAND AND PEOPLE:

Shaped liked a boomerang, Croatia borders by EU members Slovenia and Hungary to the north and fellow ex-Yugoslav republics Serbia, Bosnia and Montenegro to the east and southeast. It shares a maritime border with Italy.

At 56,538 sq km (21,829 sq miles), Croatia is roughly twice the size of Belgium.

The population of Croatia is 4.4 million. More than 92 percent are ethnic Croats - Slavs who are mostly Roman Catholic. The rest are Serbs, Italians, Muslims, Hungarians, Slovenes and Albanians.

The capital, Zagreb, has a population of just under 800,000. The official language is Croatian, a Slavic language that uses the Latin alphabet.

ECONOMY:

After years of war and nationalism in the 1990s, political and economic reforms began in earnest in 2000, spurring economic growth of 4-5 percent per year on the back of tourism, state investment and higher personal consumption.

The global economic crisis slammed on the brakes and 2013 is likely to mark the fifth straight year of recession.

The European Commission has warned Croatia to keep its spending under control, with public debt at almost 60 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and the budget deficit close to 4 percent of GDP. Unemployment has hit 21 percent.

Critics say Croatia has failed to attract significant foreign investment and that business is stifled by red tape, inefficient courts, slowness in passing laws and a rigid labour market.

The kuna currency, introduced in May 1994, is kept in a tightly managed float to the euro. Analysts do not believe Croatia is likely to adopt the euro before 2019-20.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit, Zoran Radosavljevic, Igor Ilic and Matt Robinson; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)