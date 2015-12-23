ZAGREB Croatia's conservatives and small reformist kingmaker party said on Wednesday they had agreed on businessman Tihomir Oreskovic as their candidate for prime minister after weeks of negotiations following an inconclusive election.

President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic was holding a fifth round of consultations with parliamentary parties and was expected to nominate the premier-designate later in the day if he proves to have support of at least 76 deputies in the 151-seat parliament.

Her announcement was expected at around 1800 GMT. The European Union's newest member states needs stable government quickly as it is under pressure from Brussels to decisively tackle fiscal woes and high public debt as well as pave the way for more investment notably in the private sector.

"We proposed an experienced person for the prime minister-designate. We will be working jointly in a correct manner favouring an expert approach," conservative HDZ party chief Tomislav Karamarko said.

Oreskovic is a senior manager in the Teva pharmaceuticals group and former chief executive of Pliva, top Croatian pharmaceutical firm which is part of the Teva group.

The HDZ and the reformist Most (Croatian for "bridge") party quickly struck a deal on Wednesday after Most renounced talks with the outgoing Social Democrats (SDP), accusing them of trying to poach its members. The SDP denied this.

Most, made up of municipal politicians and independents, insisted on a technocrat prime minister as a guarantor of reformist intentions on fiscal management and the economy.

It says it will insist on a thorough overhaul of the costly and inefficient public sector and on efforts to improve a poor business climate. The HDZ said the two parties' reformist programmes were virtually overlapping.

"I think the government will be stable as experience tells us that no junior partner is willing to disrupt government stability fearing poor results in a snap election. Also, I believe the future government will be more reformist-oriented than the previous one," political analyst Davor Gjenero said.

(editing by Mark Heinrich)