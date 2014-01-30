ZAGREB Croatia's government, struggling to observe EU budget deficit and debt limits, said on Thursday it has cut its 2014 economic growth forecast to 0.2 percent as it embarks on a major campaign to trim public spending.

Finance Minister Slavko Linic told reporters after a cabinet session that lower government and household spending was the main reason for the weaker forecast.

The European Union's latest entrant had previously forecast growth of 1.3 percent, after five years of recession shrank national output by more than 12 percent.

A weak economy will undermine tax revenue and make it harder to bring public spending and debt within the limits set by the European Union, which Croatia joined last July.

The European Commission launched disciplinary steps on Tuesday giving Croatia until 2016 to bring its budget deficit within the bloc's limit.

Linic said the Social Democrat-led government would revise the budget by the end of February, planning to cut spending by some 3.6 billion kuna (389 million pounds) and boost revenues by 4.7 billion kuna.

"To boost revenues, we will revise and increase the lottery tax, increase concession fees, draw part of profits from the public companies and reduce the number of beneficiaries of the private pension funds," Linic said.

The ex-Yugoslav republic has been in recession since 2009, with unemployment high and rising and slow progress on market reforms or other measures to attract investors.

Standard & Poor's downgraded its credit rating further below investment grade last week.

Linic said the government planned to reduce the public sector wage bill, subsidies and health sector costs and revise some capital spending plans for this year.

"The new measures should reduce the budget gap to 4.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year and then by one percentage point further in 2015," Linic said.

He said the government was also considering possible new taxes from 2016.

"Our goal is not to impose new taxes on businesses. The taxes we are considering refer to citizens, like property tax or taxation of interest on savings," he said.

Analysts canvassed in a Reuters poll this week said the government would not manage to cut its budget gap as fast as EU rules demand.

They also forecast a GDP decline of 0.5 percent in 2014, with a mild recovery of 1.0 percent expected only in 2015.

