ZAGREB Croatia's top insurer will not sacrifice profit margins as the price of expansion as looks to keep its dominant local position and strengthen its regional presence ahead of a government stake sale, its CEO said.

"Our current market share is around 35 percent and we're confident we can stay around that level," Croatia Osiguranje's (CO) CROS.ZA chief executive Kresimir Starcevic told Reuters on Wednesday.

"But our top priority is quality and profitability and we will not run after new clients at any price."

The government, which will take Croatia into the European Union on July 1, plans to sell up to 50 percent of the insurer by the end of this year. It currently has an 80 percent stake in the company.

Poland's deep-pocketed state insurer PZU PZU.WA and Croatian tobacco and tourism group Adris ADGR.ZA are seen as the frontrunners for buying the stake in CO, whose market capitalisation amounts to around 2.2 billion kuna ($389 million).

CO's premium income in the first quarter was 899 million kuna, or 5.5 pct down from the same period in 2012, reflecting a protracted economic crisis as the country faces a fifth year of recession. The insurance market overall fell around 3 percent in 2012 compared with the year before.

Gross profit in the first quarter reached 56.9 million kuna, 9.6 percent higher than in the same period last year.

"At the moment our insurance volume is stronger in the corporate segment and we aim to boost our presence in retail. We are a profitable company and privatisation could in the longer term certainly positively affect our business," Starcevic said.

The CEO said CO was also keen to boost its position in the Balkans, where it already operates in Serbia, Bosnia, Macedonia and Kosovo. Its main regional competitors are Slovene's Zavarovalnica Triglav (ZVTG.LJ) and Pozavarovalnica Sava.

"The insurance penetration on the Serbian market is four times lower than in Croatia. There is big potential for growth there and in other countries and we mustn't miss that opportunity".

He said CO could also make acquisitions in the region.

"We might also enter Slovenia, Montenegro and Albania, but we would need fresh capital and the new owner could provide that," Starcevic said.

