ZAGREB Foreigners planning strategic investments in Croatia will be able to get licences faster and more easily under a law adopted on Thursday, the government said, as the former Yugoslav republic prepares to become the EU's newest member.

For years, bureaucratic obstacles have stifled the business climate and kept foreign investors away. The Social Democrat-led government, which will take Croatia into the EU on July 1, wants to boost the economy after four straight years of recession.

Foreign Direct Investment has plummeted after hitting a record of more than 4 billion euros in 2008. It shrank to just 326 million euros (279 million pounds) in 2010, recovering somewhat to 973 million last year.

The government is keen to promote investment in a variety of areas including energy, transport, tourism, farming and environmental protection. The new law defines strategic investments as those amounting to at least 150 million kuna (17.40 million pounds).

"This law... will speed up the procedures for obtaining licences, which will not exceed 30 days. It will also be possible to penalise (state) institutions if they fail to respect the deadlines," Deputy Prime Minister Branko Grcic told a cabinet meeting.

Croatia's business climate has for many years suffered from too much red tape, high taxes and a rigid labour market. Analysts said the new law would be useful but could not solve all the problems.

"This is more of a one-off solution for particular investment projects. What is needed is to change the overall practice regardless of the level of investments and to carry on with structural reforms to make the public sector cheaper and more efficient," said Hrvoje Stojic of Hypo Group Alpe Adria bank.

