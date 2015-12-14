Tomislav Karamarko, president of Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), speaks during an election rally at Arena in Zagreb, Croatia, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

ZAGREB Croatian conservative HDZ party said on Monday it was ready to discuss a possibility of a technocrat prime minister after last month's inconclusive election, which could put them closer to forming a new cabinet with the small kingmaker reformist party.

An election on Nov. 8 gave neither the conservatives nor the incumbent Social Democrats (SDP) enough seats to rule alone and both depend on the third biggest parliamentary group "Most" (Croatian for "bridge") which has 15 deputies. The HDZ won 59 and the SDP 56 seats in the 151-seat parliament.

"Most", a party founded three years ago and largely made up of successful municipal politicians and independent experts, said last week it insisted on a consensual government of all three parties and a prime minister not affiliated to any of the parties.

They deem it as key prerequisites for deep reforms needed to revive one of the weakest European Union economies.

"Most" says it wants to overhaul the public sector and judiciary, reduce business taxation and cut the budget gap.

The SDP rejected over the weekend the idea of a tripartite coalition but said it wanted to continue bilateral talks with "Most" on a coalition cabinet with the incumbent Zoran Milanovic also as a future prime minister.

The conservative HDZ said late on Monday it also wanted to continue talks with "Most" as broad coalition seemed unrealistic, but accepted another key condition.

"We're open for talks on a non-party technocrat prime minister," said the HDZ president Tomislav Karamarko who added that cooperation with leftist parties on some reformist moves would not be excluded.

Croatia is under pressure from the European Commission to take policy action to encourage investment, cut its 17 percent employment rate and restrain public debt, which is running close to 90 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). The budget gap is at between 4.0 and 5.0 percent of GDP.

Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, who nominates the prime minister-designate, will hold a third round of consultations with the parliamentary parties on Tuesday.

Eventually, if no one can win the support of at least 76 deputies, the president must call a new election, but there is no legal time limit for such a decision.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic)