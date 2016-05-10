ZAGREB Croatia will assess whether a deputy prime minister, leader of the main party in the ruling coalition, has a conflict of interests in relation to a dispute between the government and Hungary's energy group MOL, officials said on Tuesday.

Weekly newspaper Nacional published an article on Tuesday that said Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Karamarko's wife had for two years had a business deal worth 60,000 euros ($68,000) with a company whose owner is a lobbyist for MOL.

MOL is the biggest shareholder in Croatia's energy firm INA and has for years been in dispute with Croatia over management rights and investment policy at INA. The two sides are pursuing two separate and potentially costly international arbitrations.

Dalija Oreskovic, who heads the State Commission for Conflicts of Interest, confirmed the case would be looked at.

"It is a matter of strong public interest. I don't know how long it will take to review the case, but we will try to make it as quick as possible," she said.

Oreskovic said that there was no suggestion any laws has been broken, but there was a possibility that there was "a certain involvement of interest" on Karamarko's behalf.

Officials can be fined if found to have conflicts of interest.

Karamarko, who heads the biggest party in the ruling coalition, the conservative HDZ, denied any wrongdoing.

"During my entire career I have separated private from business issues, especially when it comes to sensitive matters of national interest, and I will continue doing so," he said in a statement.

Local media recently reported that policy on INA has caused friction between the HDZ and its junior coalition partner, Most ("Bridge").

While the HDZ is reported to favour dropping the arbitration with MOL and immediately restarting talks with the company, the Most party believes the arbitration will go in Croatia's favour.

The coalition partners have argued in recent months over political appointments, including that of the intelligence chief, and on plans to reform pensions and state bureaucracy.

That has prompted analysts to question the longer-term stability of the government which took office in January vowing to tackle Croatia's key economic problems - low growth, a poor investment climate, high public debt and unemployment.

