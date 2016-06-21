Croatia's Prime Minister-designate Tihomir Oreskovic, new First Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Karamarko and new Deputy Prime Minister Bozo Petrov (R-L) seek approval for the new government in the parliament in Zagreb, Croatia, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Tomislav Karamarko, president of Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) party, listens to the national anthem during an election rally at Arena in Zagreb, Croatia, November 5, 2015.

ZAGREB The Head of Croatia's conservative HDZ party, the biggest in a collapsed centre-right coalition, resigned on Tuesday after failing to form a new cabinet.

"I promised the party that I will be able to form a new parliamentary majority, which I failed to achieve," Tomislav Karamarko said.

The HDZ last week brought down technocrat Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic after falling out with him and a junior coalition partner over a conflict of interest case involving Karamarko.

Croatia is set to hold a snap election, probably in the first half of September, with the date to be set by Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

A recent opinion poll shows the HDZ trailing the main opposition party, the Social Democrats, for the first time since the previous election last November.

A Croatian member of the European Parliament, Andrej Plenkovic, has already announced his readiness to compete for the top post in the HDZ.

