ZAGREB Croatia will struggle to get its finances in order after it joins the European Union on July 1 but its entry will reduce the risk that the government will have to seek IMF aid, a Reuters poll shows.

Most of the 11 local analysts surveyed this week also think Croatia won't be ready to adopt the euro - which it is obliged to do eventually - for at least six years.

The EU said last month that Croatia may have to go straight into a disciplinary procedure when it joins the bloc in July - threatening its access to development funds - because its debt and budget deficit levels breach EU limits.

Unlike some other ex-Communist states that pursued free market policies before joining the EU, Croatia's economy offers few obvious investment targets and only a small consumer market.

Gross domestic product (GDP) has shrunk more than 10 percent since 2008 and public debt is nearing the EU ceiling of 60 percent of GDP. Nine of the 11 analysts expect the EU to put Zagreb under its Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) soon after it joins the bloc, raising the risk Croatia could lose access to the bloc's development funds.

Kristina Puksec, from local brokerage InterCapital, says the government must act faster to sort out its finances. "The government had shown a certain initiative in that direction, but then gave up on some key things," she said.

But Alen Kovac, an analyst at Erste Bank, saw a chance the EDP procedure could force a financial overhaul, "similar to what the International Monetary Fund would require," adding: "The policy makers seem to be realising it is crucial to intensify reforms."

In a turnaround from earlier polls, when most analysts thought Zagreb could need IMF help, this time six of them said this was unlikely and four said there was just a 50:50 chance.

But with little progress so far in cutting red tape and taxes or making it cheaper to hire and fire workers, Croatia has struggled to attract private investment to spur the economy.

"The low investment level and low exports may extend the recession to next year," said Hrvoje Stojic, an analyst at Hypo Group Alpe Adria.

While the government forecasts 0.7 percent economic growth this year, the poll predicts a 0.8 percent contraction.

The analysts' median forecast for the budget deficit this year is 4.4 percent of GDP, considerably above the government's target of 3.5 percent and the EU ceiling of 3 percent.

They see next year's deficit at 4.0 percent of GDP but hope for GDP growth, of one percent.

On the euro, nine analysts said Croatia could adopt the currency after 2019 and two said it might happen a year or two earlier.

Croatia's EU entry implies an obligation to adopt the euro but there is no firm timetable.

A research note released by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday said Croatia was "highly unlikely to join the euro zone before 2020" because of its structural and fiscal weaknesses.

