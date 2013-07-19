FRANKFURT Germany's CropEnergies AG (CE2G.DE) said on Friday it had acquired UK bioethanol producer Ensus Limited from funds affiliated to the Carlyle Group.

The acquisition was completed on July 19 through the issuance of 2.25 million new CropEnergies shares, priced at 5.98 euros ($1.29) per share representing a total value of 13.5 million euros, or a premium of 5 percent on the average share price of the last three months, it said in a statement.

Through the capital increase, Carlyle will become a shareholder in CropEnergies, holding 2.6 percent of the stock. The companies did not disclose further details of the transaction.

Crop Energies said it would improve the competitiveness of the company by investing more than 50 million pounds.

Ensus operates one of the largest production plants for bioethanol in Europe, in the northeast of England with an annual capacity of 400,000 cubic metres of bioethanol and 350,000 tonnes of dried protein animal feed (DDGS), CropEnergies said.

(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; editing by Keiron Henderson)