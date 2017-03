Food packaging company Crown Holdings Inc (CCK.N) said it will buy Spanish food-can producer Mivisa Envases for 1.2 billion euros (1.03 billion pounds) to expand in Spain.

Crown will buy Mivisa from investment funds managed by affiliates of The Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), N+1 Mercapital and management, the company said in a statement.

Crown said it expects the deal to close in 2014.

