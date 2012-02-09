LOS ANGELES The story of capsized Italian cruise ship Costa Concordia is making its way to television next week in the first U.S. documentary about the modern-day Titanic disaster.

National Geographic Channel said on Wednesday that its one hour special "Italian Cruise Ship Disaster: The Untold Stories" weaves together tales from passengers, crew and rescuers along with home video and CGI reconstructions of the ship as it struck a rock and foundered off the Italian coast on January 13.

At least 17 people were killed and 15 other are still missing. The ship was carrying 4,200 passengers and crew when it capsized after sailing too close to the Tuscan island of Giglio.

National Geographic Channel said the documentary would look at whether the accident could have been prevented, why passengers weren't warned earlier, and at the similarities with the sinking of the Titanic in icy Atlantic waters 100 years ago.

The Costa Concordia now lies half submerged close to the Giglio shore, awaiting a decision by its owners on how and when to remove it. The ship's captain, Francesco Schettino, is under house arrest and faces charges of multiple manslaughter and abandoning ship.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)