Crystal Palace coach Alan Pardew has warned fans that they should expect a season of transition from his side as they look to establish themselves higher up the Premier League table.

Palace started strongly last season and were fifth on New Year's Day but faded away during the second half of the campaign, finishing 15th, only five points clear of the relegation zone.

"There's only one way for us and that's to improve and get better," Pardew told journalists on Thursday. "This is going to be a team in transition this season.

"Really and truly we should have finished 12th to 10th last year," he added. "We had a disappointing second half of the season."

Pardew acknowledged that he is keen to help Palace advance without losing any of the "spirit and soul" of the football club.

"This club has grown massively," the 55-year-old added. "We're in unprecedented territory - our fourth year in the top division.

"It's going to be an exciting season."

Palace begin their Premier League campaign at home against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

(Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Alison Williams)