Germany plans to fine social media sites over hate speech
BERLIN Germany plans a new law calling for social networks like Facebook to remove slanderous or threatening online postings quickly or face fines of up to 50 million euros ($53 mln).
LONDON British chipmaker CSR said the UK takeover panel had granted its U.S. suitor Microchip Technology an extension of a deadline governing how long it has before it must make a firm offer for the company.
Microchip, whose approach to CSR was rebuffed in August, and CSR now have until 1600 GMT (5 p.m. BST) on Oct. 15 to continue their discussions by which time Microchip must either announce its intention to make an offer for CSR or walk away.
The previous deadline was 1600 GMT on Thursday.
JERUSALEM/DETROIT Intel Corp agreed to buy Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion on Monday in a deal that could thrust the U.S. chipmaker into direct competition with rivals Nvidia Corp and Qualcomm Inc to develop driverless systems for global automakers.
NEW YORK Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.