WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday that his administration, which takes office Jan. 20, would "do all it can" to help boost freedom and prosperity for Cuban people after the death of Fidel Castro.

"Though the tragedies, deaths and pain caused by Fidel Castro cannot be erased, our administration will do all it can to ensure the Cuban people can finally begin their journey towards prosperity and liberty," Trump said in a statement.

"While Cuba remains a totalitarian island, it is my hope that today marks a move away from the horrors endured for too long, and towards a future in which the wonderful Cuban people finally live in the freedom they so richly deserve," he said.

