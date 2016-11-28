WASHINGTON The death of Cuba's Fidel Castro is unlikely to slow down U.S. efforts to normalise relations with its Cold War enemy, the White House said on Monday, pointing to the economic impact of the diplomatic thaw already underway such as commercial flights and other growing ties.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing on Monday than any move to unwind the normalizing relations between the United States and Cuba over the past two years "would deal a significant economic blow" to Cuban citizens.

