Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and his wife Cheng Hong arrive at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang walks near Cuba's Vice President Miguel Diaz Canel after a wreath laying ceremony for Cuba's independence hero Jose Marti at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Cuba's President Raul Castro (C) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) review the honor guard during an official reception ceremony at Havana's Revolution Palace, Cuba September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang stands near Cuba's Vice President Miguel Diaz Canel during a wreath laying ceremony for Cuba's independence hero Jose Marti at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Cuba's President Raul Castro (R) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) stand during their meeting at Havana's Revolution Palace, Cuba September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Cuba's President Raul Castro (R) shakes hands with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during their meeting at Havana's Revolution Palace, Cuba September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (C) waves as he walks with Cuba's Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel upon his arrival at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cuba's President Raul Castro (R) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wave during their meeting at Havana's Revolution Palace, Cuba September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

HAVANA Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang met with Cuban President Raul Castro on Saturday during a two-day trip to Havana, and the two leaders oversaw the signing of around 30 agreements on economic cooperation in various sectors, Cuban state media reported.

Li is the first Chinese premier to visit Cuba since the two countries established diplomatic relations 56 years ago, although President Xi Jinping visited in 2014.

China is Cuba's second largest trading partner after Venezuela. The two countries traded $1.6 billion in the first nine months of 2015, a 57 percent increase on the same period the previous year, official Cuban data shows.

Li said in an interview with the Cuban Communist Party newspaper Granma that his trip aimed to deepen the two countries' relationship, forge new areas of economic cooperation and "intensify the mutual political trust."

The two countries signed agreements on collaboration in the science, environmental, industry, energy, public health and agricultural sectors, Cuban state TV said. China also agreed to extend lines of credit for certain projects, it added, but did not specify how much.

Cuba has become a hot destination for tourists, foreign investors and leaders alike since the government embarked on business-friendly reforms and Havana and Washington announced a detente nearly two years ago after decades of hostility.

Earlier this week, Shinzo Abe became the first Japanese prime minister to visit Communist-ruled Cuba, saying he wanted to deepen the two countries' relationship.

Li landed in Havana on Saturday and is set to leave early on Monday. No news conference is scheduled during his visit.

(Reporting by Nelson Acosta and Sarah Marsh; Editing by Leslie Adler)