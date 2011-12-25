HAVANA At least 38 people died on Saturday when a boat carrying Haitian migrants sunk off the coast of Guantanamo province in far eastern Cuban, Cuban television reported.

It said 87 people, including seven women, were rescued after Cuban civil defence forces spotted the boat 100 meters off Punta Maisi, which is about 600 miles (1,000 km) southeast of Havana.

There were no details on possible cause of the accident or the destination of the boat, but search and rescue efforts were still underway, the report said.

The dead included 21 men and 17 women, it said.

