HAVANA Cuba and the United States will open embassies in each other's capitals on or after July 20, Cuba's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, citing a letter from U.S. President Barack Obama to Cuban President Raul Castro.

The letter, delivered by the senior U.S. diplomat in Havana to the Cuban foreign ministry, confirms the decision by both presidents to restore diplomatic relations and open permanent diplomatic missions in each other's capitals as of July 20, the Cuban foreign ministry said.

