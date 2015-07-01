HAVANA The senior U.S. diplomat in Havana on Wednesday delivered a letter from President Barack Obama addressed to Cuban President Raul Castro about the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Jeffrey DeLaurentis, chief of the U.S. interests section in Havana, handed the letter to Cuba's interim foreign minister, Marcelino Medina, at the Cuban foreign ministry.

The United States and Cuba are set to announce the restoration of diplomatic relations on Wednesday, the result of a two-year courtship between former Cold War rivals who severed ties in 1961.

(This story fixes 'Obama' to 'Castro' in the first paragraph)

