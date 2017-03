Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (top R) gestures as he joins other heads of state in a family photo during the first plenary session of the Summit of the Americas in Panama City April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

PANAMA CITY U.S. President Barack Obama and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro met on the sidelines of the Summit of the Americas on Saturday at a moment of high tension between the two countries, officials for both countries said.

Earlier on Saturday Maduro had challenged Obama to discuss his decision to sanction seven Venezuelan officials, which required a U.S. declaration that Venezuela was a national security threat.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta and Matt Spetalnick)