U.S. President Barack Obama (L) and his Cuban counterpart Raul Castro shake hands as U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (R) looks on, before the inauguration of the VII Summit of the Americas in Panama City April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Panama Presidency/Handout via Reuters

PANAMA CITY U.S. President Barack Obama met with Cuban President Raul Castro at a summit meeting in Panama on Saturday as he seeks to restore diplomatic relations with the communist-run island after decades of hostility.

Obama said the talks were "historic", adding that he would continue to pressure Cuba on its human rights record even as the countries try to move closer to restoring full diplomatic relations.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick)