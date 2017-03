UNITED NATIONS U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Wednesday it was "very positive" that the United States was planning to restore diplomatic relations with Cuba more than 50 years after they were severed.

"This news is very positive," Ban told a news conference. "It is time that Cuba and the United States normalise their bilateral relations. In that regard I heartily welcome today's development."

