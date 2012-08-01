Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. arrives at the Waldorf Astoria, before The Friars Club and Friars Foundation honored Tom Cruise with the Entertainment Icon Award, in New York June 12, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly

LOS ANGELES An arrest warrant issued for Cuba Gooding Jr. was lifted on Wednesday after the "Jerry Maguire" actor met with police in New Orleans regarding an incident in which he allegedly pushed a female bartender.

New Orleans police spokeswoman Remi Braden told Reuters that Gooding and his lawyer met with police on Wednesday and Gooding was summoned to appear in court at a later date.

"There is no warrant. Mr. Gooding, his representative and the New Orleans authorities met this morning and are moving swiftly to resolve this misunderstanding," Gooding's publicist Nancy Kane said in a statement.

It was not clear whether Gooding would be formally charged.

The arrest warrant stemmed from an incident in the early hours of Tuesday morning at a bar on the city's famed Bourbon Street, where a bartender told police Gooding pushed her after becoming agitated when customers recognized him and asked to take photos.

