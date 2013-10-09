Oscars draw lowest U.S. audience since 2008 with 32.9 million viewers
ABC's Sunday night broadcast of the Academy Awards hosted by comic Jimmy Kimmel drew the smallest audience since 2008 despite a memorable ending that will go down in history.
LOS ANGELES British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, feisty Australian comic Rebel Wilson and country music newcomer Kacey Musgraves are among eight rising stars on People magazine's "Ones to Watch" list.
Cumberbatch, 37, was selected for his roles in three films that are already generating critical and awards buzz: "The Fifth Estate," "12 Years a Slave" and "August: Osage County."
The actor is in high demand after winning over audiences in the lead role on BBC/PBS modern TV drama "Sherlock," and as Khan in J.J. Abrams' film "Star Trek into Darkness."
Sydney native Wilson, 27, gained recognition as a scene-stealer in 2011 comedy "Bridesmaids" and as Fat Amy in 2012's a cappella comedy "Pitch Perfect." She is currently writing and starring in the CBS television comedy "Super Fun Night."
People's "Ones to Watch" puts the spotlight on a group of notable artists in film, television and music who are on the cusp of breaking into mainstream recognition.
Musgraves, 25, a singer-songwriter from Texas, is a rising star in the country music world. Her studio album "Same Trailer Different Park" debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart in March and was well received by critics.
Also on the coveted list is actor Michael B. Jordan, 26, who is getting awards buzz in Hollywood for his lead role in the drama "Fruitvale Station." He portrays Oscar Grant, an Oakland man whose death on New Year's Eve in 2008 sparked riots against police brutality.
Former "Saturday Night Live" comedian Andy Samberg, Los Angeles indie band Capital Cities, actress Anna Faris and British actor Sam Claflin, who plays Finnick Odair in the upcoming "Hunger Games" instalment "Catching Fire," were also deemed noteworthy.
The full portfolio of "Ones to Watch" will be in People's October 22 issue, on newsstands Friday.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Gunna Dickson)
WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department on Monday issued and then deleted a congratulatory message for an Oscar win by a prominent Iranian director who criticized President Donald Trump's travel ban as "inhumane."
GAZIANTEP, Turkey/BEIRUT For Raed Saleh, the leader of the White Helmets civil defense group, Sunday night's Oscar win symbolized a victory for Syrian people ravaged by six years of war - and kindled some hope that the world had not forgotten them.