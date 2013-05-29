LONDON British online dating company Cupid, recently the subject of media allegations that some "flirtatious" messages had been faked, forecast a sharp fall in half-year earnings and said it was in talks about selling part of its business.

Cupid said on Wednesday that higher spend on marketing in the first six months of the year would hit its bottom line, prompting it to forecast core earnings of 2.5 million pounds compared to the 5.9 million it posted in the same period last year.

The Edinburgh-based company also said that it was in talks with third parties which could lead to an offer being made for its casual dating business which operates the benaughty.com and flirt.com websites.

Shares in Cupid, which had been trading about 12 percent higher prior to the announcement, reversed gains to trade down 7.5 percent at 1438 GMT.

Cupid in March rejected media allegations about methods it used to encourage people to buy subscriptions as "misrepresentation and ill-informed speculation".

The BBC said in February that members of Cupid's online dating services suspected fake "flirtatious" messages had been used to encourage free users to sign up for paid subscriptions.

Cupid, whose website says it has more than 54 million user accounts in 58 countries, said a strong performance in its Uniform Dating and Paris-based AGL brands meant half-year revenues would be 13 percent higher than last year.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Paul Sandle)