Gary Cohn, President and Chief Operating Officer of Goldman Sachs, speaks at the Ending the Experiment event in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

DAVOS, Switzerland Countries around the world are already engaged in a currency war in a bid to boost growth, Gary Cohn, the president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs (GS.N), said on Thursday

"We are in currency wars," Cohn told a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "The prevailing view is that the easy way to stimulate economic growth is to have a low currency."

(Reporting by Noah Barkin)